Five including three siblings killed in DI Khan road mishap: official

Five people, including a woman, lost their lives in a fatal road accident near Kirri Khaisour area on Chashma road in Tehsil Paharpur of Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 KP Spokesperson Aizaz Mehmood said the collision occurred between a car and truck, leaving all occupants of the car dead at the scene.

The rescue teams rushed to the site and extricated the bodies from the wreckage and shifted them to the Paharpur Hospital.

Six dead, 18 hurt in Muzaffargarh road accident

The victims were identified as Rudah Munir, Muhammad Moatasim, and Muhammad Talha — all siblings from Zafarabad Colony, DI Khan. The driver, Waseemullah son of Qayyum Khan, and another passenger, Muzammil, a resident of Bannu, also died in the crash.

A “recovery vehicle” and two ambulances took part in the rescue operation, said the Rescue 1122 spokesperson. Rescue 1122 has requested all the citizens to take precautionary measures while driving so that precious lives could be saved.