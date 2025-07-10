Dubai retains title as world’s busiest airport for international passengers

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport for the second consecutive year, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World. In 2024, DXB handled nearly 92.3 million passengers, cementing its position as global aviation hub.

ACI World released the 2025 Edition of its World Airport Traffic Dataset on Wednesday, the industry’s most comprehensive and authoritative resource for global airport rankings.

Dubai (DXB) was followed by London (LHR), Korea (ICN), Singapore (SIN), Amsterdam (AMS) and Paris CDG).

The new data confirms the world’s busiest airports in 2024 across three major categories: passenger traffic, air cargo volumes, and aircraft movements.

Dubai International (DXB) also recorded the largest move for air cargo, jumping from 17th to 11th in the rankings, according to a press release issued by ACI on Wednesday.

Built from over 2,800 airports across 185+ countries and territories, the dataset provides a comprehensive snapshot of global air transport demand and activity over the past year

Passenger traffic highlights

Global passenger traffic hit a new high in 2024, surpassing 9.4 billion travellers - up 8.4% from 2023 and 2.7% above pre-pandemic levels (2019).

The top 20 airports alone processed 1.54 billion passengers, capturing 16% of global traffic.

Atlanta (ATL) topped the list in terms of global passenger traffic, following by Dubai (DXB), Dallas (DFW), Tokyo (HND) and London (LHR).

Dubai International Airport tops ‘air connectivity ranking’ in Asia-Pacific and Middle East