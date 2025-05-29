Dubai International Airport tops ‘air connectivity ranking’ in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Dubai International (DXB) has maintained its position as the leading airport in the ACI’s 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking for the Asia-Pacific & Middle East.

The airport currently serves more than 265 destinations across six continents, reinforcing its contribution to global trade, tourism, and the creation of sustainable economic opportunities.

In a statement released Wednesday, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “connectivity is the cornerstone of relevance in global aviation, and we are pleased to see DXB recognised once again as the region’s leading hub in ACI’s 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking.

“What sets DXB apart is not only the scale of our network, but the consistency and quality of the connections the airport provides.”

“But connectivity at this level only matters if it is delivered with precision. Our strength lies in combining reach with efficiency, ensuring fast, seamless and secure journeys for tens of millions of guests each year,” he added.

Last month it was reported that DXB retained the title of the World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024.

A record 92.3 million passengers travelled through Dubai’s international airport last year. The figure broke the previous high of 89.1 million in 2018.

In a statement, Dubai’s ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called the airport a “global success story” and said it was targeting 400 international destinations, up from 272 currently.