German foreign minister expresses concern about human rights under Taliban

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday that Berlin was only in technical contact with representatives of the Taliban’s de facto government in Afghanistan, nothing more, and would continue to monitor the human rights situation there.

“There are serious concerns about the humanitarian situation there, the human rights situation in Afghanistan, and particularly the situation of women and girls, and we, as the federal government, will continue to make these clear to the Taliban’s de facto regime,” said Wadephul in Vienna.

Germany’s interior minister had said earlier this month that he wants to negotiate a direct agreement with the Taliban on receiving Afghan migrants deported from Germany.