Tata Textile denies knowledge of price trigger as stock soars 250% in 30 days

Tata Textile Mills Limited said on Thursday that it was not aware of any matter contributing to the unusual movement in the share price of the company during the recent period.

“Please be assured that the company remains committed to promptly disclosing any material or price-sensitive information that may impact the trading price or volume of its shares, in strict compliance with the Securities Act, 2015, and PSX Regulations.

“We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, there are no material factors, developments, or undisclosed matters known to the company that could reasonably be expected to have influenced the recent fluctuations in the price and trading volume of the Company’s shares.

“Consequently, there is no disclosure required under the applicable regulations in this regard,” Tata Textile said in its notice to the stock exchange on Thursday.

In the last 30 days, the share price of Tata Textile has risen from Rs62.58 to Rs219, a significant increase of 250%.

At the time of filing this report, the company’s share price was being traded at Rs219, an increase of Rs10.13 or 4.85%.

Tata Textile Mills Limited was established in Pakistan in 1987 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. It is a public limited company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of yarn.

Its manufacturing facility is located in Muzaffargarh District in Punjab.