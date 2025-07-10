BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.05%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
DCL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
DGKC 167.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
FCCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
HUBC 141.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.51%)
NBP 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.22%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4%)
PIBTL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.92%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
PRL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
SSGC 45.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
TREET 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,512 Increased By 50.1 (0.37%)
BR30 39,470 Decreased By -61 (-0.15%)
KSE100 133,127 Increased By 549.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 40,446 Increased By 87.6 (0.22%)
World

Marco Rubio to meet Russia’s Lavrov in Kuala Lumpur, US and Russia say

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 11:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, the US State Department and Russia’s foreign ministry said.

It would be the second in-person meeting between Rubio and Lavrov, and comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine drags on.

The first meeting between the top diplomats took place in Saudi Arabia in February as part of the Trump administration’s effort to re-establish bilateral relations and help negotiate an end to the war.

“I can confirm: such a meeting is being worked out,” TASS state news agency cited Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Thursday.

Trump, who returned to power this year promising a swift end to the war that began in 2022, had taken a more conciliatory tone toward Moscow in a departure from predecessor Joe Biden’s staunch support for Kyiv.

But on Tuesday, a day after Trump approved sending US defensive weapons to Ukraine, he aimed unusually direct criticism at Putin, saying the Kremlin leader’s statements on moving towards peace were “meaningless”.

Trump has also said he was considering supporting a bill that would impose steep sanctions on Russia, including 500% tariffs on nations that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports.

When asked on Wednesday about Trump’s criticism of Putin, the Kremlin said Moscow was “calm” regarding the criticism and that it would continue to try to fix a “broken” US-Russia relationship.

At a conference of Ukraine-friendly nations in Rome on Wednesday, Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy in what Kyiv described as a “substantive” conversation.

Russia targeted Ukraine with a record 728 drones early on Wednesday, the latest attack in a series of escalating air assaults in recent weeks that have involved hundreds of drones in addition to ballistic missiles, straining Ukrainian air defences at a perilous moment in the war.

In his first visit to Asia since taking office, Rubio is in Kuala Lumpur to meet with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and with senior Malaysian government officials.

The trip is part of an effort to renew US focus on the Indo-Pacific and look beyond the conflicts in the Middle East and Europe that have consumed much of the Trump administration’s attention, with Rubio balancing dual responsibilities as secretary of state and national security adviser.

Sergei Lavrov Russia Ukraine US State Department Maria Zakharova US President Donald Trump Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia Foreign Ministry US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

