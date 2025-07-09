BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 86.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.63%)
DCL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.32%)
DGKC 167.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.27%)
FCCL 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
HUBC 141.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.07%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
NBP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.66%)
PAEL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.52%)
PIAHCLA 22.94 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (8.41%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
POWER 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.45%)
PPL 170.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.14%)
PREMA 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
SNGP 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.07%)
SSGC 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.98%)
TRG 57.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 13,466 Decreased By -82.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 39,551 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.66%)
KSE100 132,651 Decreased By -751.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 40,375 Decreased By -276.7 (-0.68%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend: state media

AFP Published 09 Jul, 2025 12:43pm

SEOUL: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, state media reported, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.

Lavrov “will visit the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea from July 11 to 13 at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

Russia says it wants Iran to keep cooperating with UN nuclear watchdog

Russia’s security chief Sergei Shoigu has visited Pyongyang multiple times this year.

Sergei Lavrov

Comments

200 characters

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend: state media

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Indian Air Force’s Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,000 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pak Suzuki revises bike prices in Pakistan following NEV tax imposition

Pakistan fashion label eyes acquiring Harrods-listed luxury fragrance brand

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

How US buyers of critical minerals bypass China’s export ban

Read more stories