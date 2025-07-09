Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend: state media

SEOUL: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, state media reported, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.

Lavrov “will visit the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea from July 11 to 13 at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

Russia says it wants Iran to keep cooperating with UN nuclear watchdog

Russia’s security chief Sergei Shoigu has visited Pyongyang multiple times this year.