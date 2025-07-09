BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
Saudi crown prince meets Iranian foreign minister in Jeddah

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 08:38am

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Jeddah on Tuesday, in the first visit by the Iranian official to the Gulf kingdom since Tehran’s air war with Israel.

The two discussed relations and the latest regional developments, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

Araqchi held “fruitful” conversations with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in a post on X.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson had said Araqchi would visit Saudi Arabia on his way back from Brazil to discuss the peace and security of the region.

Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister as relations thaw

Araqchi’s visit to the Gulf kingdom is the first since Iran and Israel concluded a 12-day air war in June.

Israel Saudi Arabia Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi Esmail Baghaei Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman

