BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (10.03%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 86.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1%)
DCL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.47%)
DGKC 168.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.19%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
HUBC 141.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.53%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
LOTCHEM 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.47%)
MLCF 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
NBP 122.28 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (2.02%)
PAEL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.95%)
PIBTL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
POWER 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.83%)
PREMA 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PRL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SNGP 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
SSGC 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.81%)
TREET 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
TRG 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.45%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Markets

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settle at new record high

BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 03:56pm

After observing a sharp correction in the previous session, optimism returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at a new high amid a gain of over 1,200 points on Thursday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 133,782.34 level, a gain of 1,205.36 points or 0.91%.

The bullish momentum continued amid improved economic indicators.

In a historic economic milestone, Pakistan recorded its highest-ever home remittance inflows, exceeding $38 billion during the last fiscal year FY25.

This unprecedented surge is credited to robust policy measures and sustained efforts by the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to channelise remittances through formal avenues.

On Wednesday, the PSX witnessed a sharp correction as investors opted to book profits following the market’s recent record-breaking rally.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped by 826 points or 0.62% to settle at 132,577 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks rose slightly on Thursday, riding on optimism from Nvidia’s brief rise to a world-record $4 trillion valuation and as investors largely shrugged off US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff salvos.

US copper futures widened their premium to the London benchmark overnight after Trump announced plans to impose a 50% tariff on copper. He later said on Wednesday the levies would come into effect on August 1.

Trump also turned his trade ire against Brazil on Wednesday as he threatened a punitive 50% tariff on exports to the US and issued tariff notices to seven minor trading partners.

The latest moves did little to rattle markets, leaving MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2%.

The Nikkei fell 0.56%, while China’s CSI300 blue-chip index rose 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.1%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.18% and FTSE futures advanced 0.33%.

