Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

LDA seals 67 properties

Recorder Report Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 07:19am

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal commercial buildings, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 67 properties.

According to the LDA on Wednesday, the LDA Town Planning Wing carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings in several areas under its jurisdiction, including Shadman, Wahdat Road, and the Sabzazar Scheme; it sealed 25 properties on Wahdat Road and Sabzazar due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees, while in Shadman-I, six properties were sealed as part of the recovery operation.

Additionally, the teams from Town Planning Zone 3 sealed 36 illegal commercial properties in various areas. The sealed properties encompass private schools, clinics, cafes, grocery stores, salons, workshops, shops, offices, and more.

Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman supervised this operation. Following the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, an indiscriminate approach is being taken against illegal commercial buildings, defaulters of commercial fees, and other properties that violate regulations.

