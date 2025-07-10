BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-10

Climate resilience: CEO speaks about Telenor’s increasing focus

Recorder Report Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: At the National Conference on Climate Challenges in Pakistan, Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, spoke about the company’s increasing focus on climate resilience.

Speaking to an audience of policymakers, climate experts, and business leaders, he said that Telenor’s climate communication is moving beyond just emergency alerts and now supports wider efforts in preparation and day-to-day operations.

Emphasising the urgency of the climate crisis, he stated that climate change is a present and pressing reality. “At Telenor, our focus is on enabling action—helping people, businesses, and institutions better understand and respond to climate risks,” he said.

Ashfaque highlighted Telenor Pakistan’s role in supporting national emergency efforts, citing the company’s contribution in mobility tracking during the Covid-19 pandemic and its collaboration with the institutions like National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during the devastating 2022 floods.

Building on these efforts, he shared that Telenor is now exploring its role to develop a nationwide disaster communication system. There is need for a system that can provide geo-targeted early warning alerts and enable real-time coordination during crises, enhancing both the precision and efficiency of emergency responses.

Beyond emergency response, Ashfaque highlighted the company’s ongoing efforts in environmental sustainability. Since 2019, Telenor has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 23 per cent and is on track to further cut emissions in line with its science-based climate targets. He noted that climate action is fully embedded in Telenor’s operations and values.

The company consistently invests in climate-focused communication efforts, hosts expert forums, expands climate-resilient infrastructure, promotes sustainable practices across its supply chain, and reports progress transparently throughout the year.

Ashfaque shared that Telenor aims to continue contributing to climate efforts in Pakistan, with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and steady progress toward greater climate resilience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NDMA climate change Telenor Pakistan Climate resilience Khurrum Ashfaque Telenor Pakistan CEO

Comments

200 characters

Climate resilience: CEO speaks about Telenor’s increasing focus

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides reviewing PRI

Oil falls as Trump’s expanded tariffs cloud demand outlook

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Tarar tells APNS officials: Govt to enforce PM’s pledge on ad rate hike

Read more stories