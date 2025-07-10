BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-10

Dollar higher against yen

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2025 05:59am

NEW YORK: The dollar hovered near more than a two-week high against the yen on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump pledged more trade-related proclamations after announcing 25% tariffs on Japan and other trade partners. The greenback advanced against major peers on Tuesday after Trump’s latest threats of tariffs that are now due to start on August 1, although he later said he was open to extensions if countries made proposals. Trump said on social media that there would be announcements on Wednesday regarding “a minimum of 7 countries having to do with trade,” without specifying any details.

He also threatened a 50% tariff on imported copper and said he would soon introduce long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Despite recent gains, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, is still down more than 6% since Trump on April 2 unveiled his sweeping “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs, which prompted a sell-off in markets but were later mostly postponed to give time to negotiate bilateral trade deals.

“Markets have really taken in their stride all of these tariffs letters that have been sent out recently because the calculation that traders are making is essentially this is Trump trying to play a bit of brinkmanship - escalate the situation with the hope that it gets the two parties to a deal much quicker,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

The dollar was down 0.16% at 146.36 yen, after touching 147.19 earlier in the session. The US currency has gained around 1.5% so far this week - the greenback’s biggest weekly rise since mid-December. Export-dependent Japan stands out among major US trading partners as being the farthest from a deal, and its currency has taken a beating.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to result in a breakthrough, and Japanese policymakers are increasingly focused on a critical upcoming election. Speculation that opposition parties will gain seats in Japan’s upper house and push for more fiscal stimulus has sent Japanese government bonds (JGBs) lower this week, causing a spike in long-term yields. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has been a key trade negotiator with Tokyo, is expected to attend the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, later this month, potentially opening the door for more discussions.

The euro slipped 0.04% to $1.172 as investors cautiously weighed the likelihood that the European Union would not receive a tariff letter and could secure exemptions from the US baseline rate of 10%, EU sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June 17-18 policy meeting are expected later in the day and could offer clarity on the US central bank’s policy outlook.

Antje Praefcke, an FX analyst at Commerzbank, credited the euro’s strength against the dollar also to markets pricing in interest rate differentials between the US and Europe.

Dollar Dollar rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar higher against yen

FBR not used as political victimisation tool: chairman

Govt decides reviewing PRI

Trump says US will charge Brazil with 50% tariff

Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to consultative policy framework

Agri reforms on the cards

FBR chief rules out withdrawal of law disallowing 50pc cash sales expenses

NHP methodology, power projects’ transfer: Wapda, provinces continue to have serious differences

Dar announces SEZ for Turkish entrepreneurs in Karachi

Tarar tells APNS officials: Govt to enforce PM’s pledge on ad rate hike

Bank transactions don’t necessarily indicate definite income of taxpayer: SC

Read more stories