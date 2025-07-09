Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs351,500 after a loss of Rs3,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs301,354 after it shed Rs2,572.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs354,500 after a gain of Rs1,500 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. The rate was at $3,292 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $33, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained unchanged at Rs3,841.