Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Tuesday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,500 after a gain of Rs1,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs303,926 after it gained Rs1,286.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs353,000 after a loss of Rs2,500 during the day.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. The rate was at $3,325 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $15, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,841.