Markets

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

BR Web Desk Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 04:09pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued notices to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and its member sugar mills to appear for a hearing in the matter of show cause notices issued to the PSMA and member mills in November 2020 for alleged cartelisation and anti-competitive conduct, according to a CCP statement on Wednesday.

The proceedings are scheduled for August 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th, 2025.

“The hearing notices have been issued in compliance with the May 21, 2025 order of the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), which directed the matter to be reheard by the Chairperson or Member of the Commission who was not part of the earlier conflicting opinions. The Tribunal further directed that the matter be decided preferably within 90 days,” the statement read.

’$50mn in FDI’: CCP approves 69 merger and acquisition in FY2024-25

In 2021, the CCP had imposed a penalty of nearly Rs44 billion on PSMA and its member mills for violating competition laws. The order, however, was challenged in the CAT, which questioned the legality of the casting vote exercised by the then chairperson to break a 2-2 deadlock in the original four-member bench.

“The tribunal held that no casting vote could be exercised in quasi-judicial proceedings under the Competition Act, 2010, and set aside the resulting order.

“Through the current notices, CCP has directed all concerned parties to nominate authorized representatives and appear with all relevant facts and material for the rehearing,” the CCP said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan government now plans to urgently import 0.5 million tons through the public sector, after allowing the export of 0.8 million metric tons of sugar during the outgoing financial year—earning private operators just under $400 million in foreign exchange.

