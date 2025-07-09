BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Arif Habib consortium: Fatima Fertilizer says submited EOI for PIACL

BR Web Desk Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 04:38pm

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FATIMA) has submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) and Statement of Qualification (SOQ) to the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan (PC) for participation in the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

FATIMA submitted the EOI as a member of the consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation Limited (AHCL).

This was announced by FATIMA and AHCL in separate notices to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

As per a notification issued by the PC, FATIMA, AHCL, City Schools (Private) Limited, and Lake City Holdings (Private) Limited, were pre-qualified to participate in the bidding process, said the notice by FATIMA.

“The pre-qualified parties will now proceed to the buy-side due diligence phase, a key step in the competitive and transparent privatisation process of PIACL,” the company said.

The notice further said that the consortium’s continued participation in the process will be contingent upon the outcome of the due diligence exercise and subsequent guidance from our Board of Directors.

The government plans to offer PIA’s equity stake through a competitive bidding process.

Pakistan has been seeking to sell a 51%-100% stake in the struggling national airline to raise funds and reform cash-draining, state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

Arif Habib psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX listed companies Fatima Fertilizer Limited

Comments

200 characters

Arif Habib consortium: Fatima Fertilizer says submited EOI for PIACL

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

Indian Air Force’s Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

KSE-100 sheds over 800 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Read more stories