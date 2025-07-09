BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
PM advocates agri reforms, increased output

  • Calls for both short-term and long-term strategies
Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 09:39am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed relevant authorities to formulate a comprehensive action plan to enhance agricultural productivity, modernise the sector, and boost exports, as part of wide-ranging reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s food security and rural economy.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on agriculture sector performance and ongoing reforms, PM Sharif underscored the government’s focus on improving crop yields, increasing value addition, and expanding agricultural exports.

He called for both short-term and long-term strategies to modernise farming practices and improve farmer support mechanisms.

Agriculture comes under renewed focus

PM Sharif instructed authorities to prepare an integrated plan that includes the provision of modern agricultural machinery, high-quality seeds, and crop zoning based on geographical suitability. He also emphasised the need for easier access to credit for farmers.

To further increase per-acre yield, he called or the revitalisation of agricultural research centres, advocating for stronger public-private partnerships and international collaboration to introduce advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in farming. He also stressed the development of small and medium-sized agro-industries, aimed at adding value to agricultural products and making them export-ready. He said that the government must consult farmers and other stakeholders to ensure inclusive and effective policy formulation.

Recognising the growing impact of climate change on agriculture, PM Sharif directed authorities to support farmers in adopting climate-resilient seeds and modern farming techniques. He also urged provincial coordination – particularly with Sindh and Balochistan – to identify new zones for cotton cultivation amid changing rainfall patterns.

The prime minister further called for enhanced research and planning to integrate bio-fuels into the country’s energy mix as part of the broader reform effort.

During the meeting, officials briefed him on last year’s Rabi and Kharif crop production, key challenges faced by farmers, and the status of ongoing reforms. The meeting also included discussions on the implications of climate change and proposed steps to mitigate its impact on agriculture.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, senior government officials, and agricultural experts were present at the meeting.

The prime minister concluded by instructing that a comprehensive action plan for further agricultural reforms be presented promptly.

