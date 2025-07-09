BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
BOP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
DGKC 168.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
GCIL 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2%)
HUBC 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.39%)
MLCF 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.73%)
NBP 121.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.1%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
PPL 172.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
PREMA 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.47%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.96%)
SNGP 120.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.33%)
SSGC 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.98%)
TRG 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
BR100 13,549 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
BR30 39,814 Increased By 71.2 (0.18%)
KSE100 133,403 Increased By 33 (0.02%)
KSE30 40,651 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.13%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-09

PSDF distributes 200 desktop computers to educate rural women

Recorder Report Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 07:06am

LAHORE: In a landmark move to bridge the digital divide for educated rural women, the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) handed over 200 desktop computers - complete with internet subscriptions to beneficiaries of its new “Mein Digital – Empowering Rural Women Through Technology” programme in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Bahawalpur.

Launched under the Chief Minister’s Skilled Punjab Initiative and aligned with Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for women’s empowerment, the distribution marks the transition from planning to tangible actions.

The recipients, all holding at least sixteen years of formal education, were selected through a rigorous, merit-based testing process. PSDF CEO Ahmed Khan emphasised that placing hardware directly into the hands of participants removes longstanding cultural and mobility barriers, allowing them to begin their fully online, six-month training immediately. “By equipping these women with desktops from day one, we ensure that technology access is not an obstacle but an enabler of economic opportunity,” he said.

The comprehensive curriculum endorsed by FAST, NUST and leading industry partners covers general computer literacy, English for online business, digital marketing, content creation and e-commerce platforms such as Canva. This collaboration with premier academic institutions and the private sector lends significant credibility to the programme assuring future clients and employers of the graduates’ high-quality, market-ready skills.

Mirza Akbar Hussain, Head of Marketing & Communications, lauded the initiative’s potential impact: “These desktops will catalyse a transformation in household incomes and community dynamics by empowering educated rural women to market indigenous products online. As they generate sustainable earnings, entire villages will benefit from enhanced economic resilience.” PSDF plans to replicate this desktop distribution model across all districts of Punjab, ultimately training 3,000 women and nurturing a generation of women-led digital entrepreneurs.

With the first wave of hardware now in place, ‘Mein Digital’ stands as a blueprint for inclusive development — demonstrating how upfront investment in technology and credentials can unlock the entrepreneurial potential of Pakistan’s rural women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Skills Development Fund PSDF

Comments

200 characters

PSDF distributes 200 desktop computers to educate rural women

Electricity subsidies: Minister questions reliability of BISP data

Jul 1, 2024 to Jun 27, 2025: Borrowing for budgetary support dives 30pc: SBP

Oil prices ease from two-week highs as investors await tariff clarity

Privatisation agenda makes progress

Govt to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Pakistan govt to implement FBR transformation plan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio lags due to narrow tax net, informal economy: ADB

Gwadar Port activation: Talks with exporters expedited, PM told

Glaring anomalies in Apr bills: Nepra seeks 6 months’ data from SEPCO

Individuals: FBR introduces new electronic income tax return form

Read more stories