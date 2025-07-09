PSDF distributes 200 desktop computers to educate rural women

LAHORE: In a landmark move to bridge the digital divide for educated rural women, the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) handed over 200 desktop computers - complete with internet subscriptions to beneficiaries of its new “Mein Digital – Empowering Rural Women Through Technology” programme in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Bahawalpur.

Launched under the Chief Minister’s Skilled Punjab Initiative and aligned with Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for women’s empowerment, the distribution marks the transition from planning to tangible actions.

The recipients, all holding at least sixteen years of formal education, were selected through a rigorous, merit-based testing process. PSDF CEO Ahmed Khan emphasised that placing hardware directly into the hands of participants removes longstanding cultural and mobility barriers, allowing them to begin their fully online, six-month training immediately. “By equipping these women with desktops from day one, we ensure that technology access is not an obstacle but an enabler of economic opportunity,” he said.

The comprehensive curriculum endorsed by FAST, NUST and leading industry partners covers general computer literacy, English for online business, digital marketing, content creation and e-commerce platforms such as Canva. This collaboration with premier academic institutions and the private sector lends significant credibility to the programme assuring future clients and employers of the graduates’ high-quality, market-ready skills.

Mirza Akbar Hussain, Head of Marketing & Communications, lauded the initiative’s potential impact: “These desktops will catalyse a transformation in household incomes and community dynamics by empowering educated rural women to market indigenous products online. As they generate sustainable earnings, entire villages will benefit from enhanced economic resilience.” PSDF plans to replicate this desktop distribution model across all districts of Punjab, ultimately training 3,000 women and nurturing a generation of women-led digital entrepreneurs.

With the first wave of hardware now in place, ‘Mein Digital’ stands as a blueprint for inclusive development — demonstrating how upfront investment in technology and credentials can unlock the entrepreneurial potential of Pakistan’s rural women.

