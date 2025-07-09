Justice Sarfraz Dogar takes oath as IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, on Tuesday, took oath as the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath ata ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The federal ministers, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and senior lawyers attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, President Zardari extended his best wishes to the newly-appointed chief justice. He expressed hope that Justice Dogar would uphold the values of impartiality and transparency in strengthening the judicial system.

It must be remembered that President Zardari had officially declared Justice Dogar as the senior most judge of the IHC, and made permanent the transfer of Justice Sarfraz Dogar along with two other judges on June 29.

This decision followed the Supreme Court’s earlier directive to refer the matter of high court judges’ seniority to the president. Acting on that, President Zardari issued a formal notification announcing the updated seniority list of IHC judges.

As per the list, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani is ranked second in seniority, while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is placed third.

The notification also confirmed that the transfers of Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio and Justice Muhammad Asif have been made permanent. According to the new seniority list, Justice Tunio now ranks 9th and Justice Asif 11th among IHC judges.

It is worth noting that five judges of the IHC had recently filed an intra-court appeal against the Supreme Court’s June 19 verdict, which upheld the constitutionality and legality of transferring three judges to the IHC and dismissed the petitions filed by those five judges.

Earlier, similar oath-taking ceremonies were held in Karachi and Peshawar for the newly-appointed chief justices of the Sindh and Peshawar High Courts respectively.

In Karachi, Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC). Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath of office to Justice Ghaffar as the chief justice of the SHC.

In Peshawar, Justice SM Atiq Shah was sworn in as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, federal ministers, and other senior officials in attendance.

