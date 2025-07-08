BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
BOP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
DCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
DGKC 168.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.52%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FFL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
GCIL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 143.69 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.5%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.2%)
MLCF 85.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
NBP 122.75 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.06%)
PAEL 43.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.74%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.67%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 173.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
PREMA 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.69%)
PRL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.15%)
PTC 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.08%)
SNGP 122.01 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.76%)
SSGC 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.85%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.59%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.16%)
BR100 13,631 Increased By 83.5 (0.62%)
BR30 40,078 Increased By 335.8 (0.84%)
KSE100 134,095 Increased By 724.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 40,874 Increased By 168.7 (0.41%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields inch higher as traders await tariff news

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 01:05pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields nudged up in early trading on Tuesday, a muted reaction to the United States’ announcement of new tariffs on several trading partners as traders waited for further details and to see what would happen to the EU.

US President Donald Trump opened a new phase on Monday in the trade war he launched this year, telling partners including powerhouse suppliers such as Japan and South Korea that they would face sharply higher tariffs from August 1.

The European Union will not be receiving a letter setting out higher tariffs, EU sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Euro zone bond yields rise, Ukraine in focus

The EU still aims to reach a trade deal by Wednesday after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump had a “good exchange,” a commission spokesperson said.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, rose just over 1 basis point to 2.62%. Italy’s 10 year yield rose nearly 2 bps to 3.54% , leaving the closely watched gap between the two at 90 bps.

Euro zone bond yields

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields inch higher as traders await tariff news

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 inches near 134,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to Pakistan, China as India fumes

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

Oil eases as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Read more stories