Euro zone bond yields rise, Ukraine in focus

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday while markets were eyeing political developments around a potential peace deal in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host European leaders, including Britain’s prime minister on Monday for an emergency summit on the Ukraine war.

Europe won’t have a seat at the table for Ukraine peace talks, Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy said on Saturday.

Euro zone bond yields jump after Fed decision

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose to its highest since January 31, and was last up 7 basis points (bps) at 2.493%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Italy’s 10-year yield yield touched its highest since January 31 at 3.599%.

It was last up 7 bps at 3.591%. Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was up 3 bps at 2.14%.