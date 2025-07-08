BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
BOP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
DCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
DGKC 168.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.73%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
GCIL 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
HUBC 143.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.5%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.2%)
MLCF 85.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
NBP 122.90 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.19%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.46%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 173.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
PREMA 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.74%)
PRL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.24%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.25%)
SNGP 122.01 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.76%)
SSGC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.96%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.47%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.4%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
BR100 13,628 Increased By 81.1 (0.6%)
BR30 40,131 Increased By 388.8 (0.98%)
KSE100 134,122 Increased By 751.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 40,887 Increased By 182 (0.45%)
Indonesia palm oil group says palm oil exports to US may fall due to tariffs

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 11:45am

JAKARTA: Indonesian palm oil exports to the United States may fall due to the 32% tariffs threatened on Indonesian goods, Hadi Sugeng, secretary general of the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), told Reuters on Tuesday.

Palm oil products are among Indonesia’s top exports to the United States.

If implemented, the tariff could lead to a 15%-20% drop in Indonesian palm oil shipments to the United States, which stood at an average of 2.25 million metric tons per year over the past three years, Hadi said.

Overall, Indonesia exported 29.5 million tons of palm oil products in 2024.

“The competitiveness of palm oil will decline against other vegetable oils such as soybean oil and rapeseed oil, especially if countries exporting these vegetable oils receive lower tariffs,” he added.

Malaysian palm oil futures rise on strong crude oil

Indonesian palm oil products, which account for 85% of US palm imports, may also lose market share to Malaysian palm oil, which faces a lower tariff.

Indonesia’s top negotiator is headed to Washington on Tuesday to meet with trade representatives of the United States, an economic ministry official said.

