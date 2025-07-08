Islamabad, Baghdad to come in twin-city relationship

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and Baghdad are set to enhance bilateral cooperation under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreed between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Iraqi Head of Mission Abdul Qadir Sulaiman Al-Humaeri.

Held at CDA Headquarters, the meeting focused on fostering bilateral cooperation, with special emphasis on strengthening municipal-level ties.

Both sides agreed to formally sign a MoU to establish the twin-city relationship.

This initiative aims to promote cultural exchange, people-to-people linkages, and collaboration in urban development.

Al-Humaeri praised the efforts led by Randhawa to enhance Islamabad’s development, beauty, and environmental sustainability. He expressed strong interest in boosting economic, cultural, and tourism ties between the two countries, and emphasised Iraq’s readiness to actively engage in the implementation of joint initiatives with CDA.

The proposed MoU will pave the way for collaboration in several sectors including preservation of cultural heritage, urban planning, infrastructure enhancement, beautification of public spaces, and sustainable development.

It is expected to strengthen diplomatic and municipal cooperation between the capitals of both nations.

During the meeting, Randhawa briefed the Iraqi envoy about the modernisation and uplift of the Diplomatic Enclave under the directions of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

He stated that renowned landscape experts and architects are being engaged to transform the Enclave in line with international standards, making it a secure and vibrant hub for diplomatic missions and cultural activities.

Al-Humaeri appreciated this initiative and expressed Iraq’s support.

