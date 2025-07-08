BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-08

TDAP approves Pakistan’s strategic export initiatives, restructuring plans

Recorder Report Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 12:11pm

ISLAMABAD: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Board approved Strategic Export Initiatives and Restructuring Plans aimed at enhancing export competitiveness and improving trade facilitation.

The 12th board meeting of the TDAP was held under the chairmanship of the Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials and members of the TDAP Board.

During the session, the board reviewed and approved several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s export competitiveness and improving trade facilitation.

Key approvals included the Annual Business Plan for the financial year 2025-26; Participation in over a hundred and twenty international exhibitions; Made in Pakistan Exhibitions in Ethiopia and Bangladesh; National Exhibitions; Seminars on export promotion, and National Export Training programmes across Pakistan.

As part of its efforts to strengthen regional trade infrastructure, the board approved the establishment of display centres, conference rooms, and IT accelerators at TDAP’s regional offices in Quetta and Sialkot, with dedicated facilities for sports goods and surgical instruments in Sialkot.

The board also endorsed measures to promote greater participation of women entrepreneurs in international trade exhibitions.

The Minister for Commerce stressed the importance of shifting Pakistan’s export focus toward emerging international markets instead of relying solely on traditional destinations.

This approach would help diversify export avenues and reduce dependency on limited regions.

The minister also proposed the induction of dedicated researchers within TDAP to conduct sector-specific studies and provide data-driven insights. This, he said, would strengthen the authority’s planning and policy support capabilities. While acknowledging the need for improvements, the minister appreciated the ongoing efforts to restructure TDAP and transform it into a more export-oriented institution, aligned with the dynamic needs of global trade.

