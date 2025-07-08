BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-08

Malaysian palm oil futures rise on strong crude oil

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Monday as a stronger crude oil lent support after tracking down rival edible oils earlier in the session.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 8 ringgit, or 0.2%, to 4,070 ringgit ($962.17) a metric ton at closing.

“Crude trading higher, compared to Asia morning time, lifting Chicago soybean oil, thus Malaysian palm oil follow suit,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Oil pared losses on Monday as a tight physical oil market offset the impact of OPEC+ hiking oil output more than expected in August as well as concern about the potential impact of US tariffs on economic growth and oil demand.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.93%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.31%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.59%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.28% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may fall into the 4,008 ringgit to 4,032 ringgit per metric ton range, as a five-wave cycle from 3,947 ringgit has completed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil palm oil rates Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures rise on strong crude oil

Austerity plan: FD bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Textile exports rise 7.22pc YoY

Country achieves early retirement of Rs1.5trn public debt in FY25

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Recovering PPIB’s annual fee: Nepra approves 1.1 paisa per kWh tariff hike

Read more stories