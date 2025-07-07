BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
BOP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.66%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.52%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 165.65 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (1.93%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.16%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.69%)
HUBC 142.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.12 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.13%)
MLCF 84.60 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.35%)
NBP 121.89 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.09%)
PAEL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (5.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.95%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.88%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
PPL 173.66 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.76%)
PREMA 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.5%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.94%)
SNGP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.45%)
SSGC 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.42%)
TRG 58.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 13,554 Increased By 118.1 (0.88%)
BR30 39,674 Increased By 256.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 133,554 Increased By 1604.9 (1.22%)
KSE30 40,756 Increased By 368.1 (0.91%)
Jul 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks weaken as US tariff deadline looms

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2025 12:11pm

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday as anxiety over US trade policy intensified ahead of the July 9 deadline, with upcoming inflation data expected to further test investor nerves.

  • As of the midday trading break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index slipped 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.2%.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.5% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index weakened 0.4%.

  • Although China is not at risk of being slammed by imminent higher tariffs, thanks to the trade truce with the US, sentiment was still largely subdued as the tariff deadline looms.

  • The US is now close to finalizing several trade agreements in the coming days and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, with the higher rates set to take effect on August 1.

  • “Markets are set to see more volatility from here,” and it’s unlikely to see a sustained uptrend with the expiring tariff deadline and trade policy uncertainties impacting risk appetite, analysts at Huatai Securities said in a note.

  • Leading the onshore markets’ losses on Monday, the AI sector declined 1.2% and the rare earth sector lost 0.4% with trade tensions looming.

  • The medical services sector weakened 0.8% after China’s finance ministry said on Sunday it was restricting government purchases of medical devices from the European Union in retaliation.

  • Helping offset the losses, Chinese property developers listed in mainland and Hong Kong, climbed by 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively, after the housing regulator vowed to put a floor on dropping home prices.

  • Traders are also watching for China’s key inflation data on Wednesday to gauge the health of the world’s second-largest economy in the face of persistent deflation pressure and trade risks.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks weaken as US tariff deadline looms

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 133,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Boom-bust cycle: SBP advises not to repeat past mistakes of accelerating demand, rapid economic growth

Pakistani companies with market cap of over $2bn at PSX

Pakistan looks beyond traditional markets as TDAP approves export expansion plan

Farmers push for govt support as climate change, water shortage threaten Pakistan’s mango industry

India scrambles to plug defence gaps after Pakistan clash

From Karachi to Gaza: Pakistani startup ships prosthetics to child war survivors

PTA Global Holding replaces AsiaPak, Montage as acquirer of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

Public offer launched to buy 7.64% stake in Pakistan General Insurance

Read more stories