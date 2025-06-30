AIRLINK 147.74 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (3.44%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.15%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.17%)
FLYNG 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
HUBC 137.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.32%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
OGDC 222.01 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.37%)
PACE 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.75%)
PAEL 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
PPL 171.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.27%)
PRL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PTC 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 87.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.83%)
SSGC 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.99%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.76%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.38%)
TRG 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.03%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,739 Increased By 64.4 (0.51%)
BR30 38,421 Increased By 157.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 125,005 Increased By 625.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 38,039 Increased By 123.1 (0.32%)
China stocks flat, HK loses on persisting manufacturing contraction

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 11:06am

HONG KONG: China stocks were flat on Monday, while Hong Kong shares pulled back after their best week in two months as manufacturing data showed continued contraction in the face of a fragile trade truce with the US

  • At the midday trading break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was little changed at 3,922.29 after gaining 2% last week, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng fell 0.4% after gaining more than 3% last week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.5%.

  • The defence sector rallied 3.8% to its highest since November, boosting onshore shares. The chip sector jumped 1.6% and the rare earth sector advanced 1.1%.

  • However, the banking sector and the brokers sub-index declined by 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively, paring some of last week’s stellar gains.

  • China’s manufacturing activity shrank for a third straight month in June, though at a slower pace.

  • The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 in June from 49.5 in May, data released on Monday showed, remaining below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • June’s PMI marked the third month of contraction for manufacturing, suggesting factory managers are struggling to find domestic buyers as overseas sales stutter amid frail trade truce with the US

  • However, onshore investors turned less bearish on China’s near-term growth outlook as macro data so far this year has been more resilient than expected despite notable divergence between exports and domestic demand, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

  • “Onshore clients see a possibility for exports to be more resilient than feared in H2 and even beyond… domestic easing mode is ‘reactive’ rather than preemptive,” they added.

