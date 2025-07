Philippines awards $502mn in T-bills

MANILA: Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

BTR awards 28.4 billion pesos ($501.57 million), above 25 billion pesos programme

Tenders total 87.5 billion pesos

BTr awards 7 billion pesos of 91-day T-bills at avg rate of 5.526% versus previous auction avg of 5.526%

BTr awards 11.9 billion pesos of 182-day T-bills at avg rate of 5.618% versus previous auction avg of 5.607%

BTr awards 9.5 billion pesos of 364-day T-bills at avg rate of 5.656% versus previous auction avg of 5.651%