MANILA: Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) auction of reissued 2028 and 2050 T-bonds on Wednesday:

BTr partially awards 35.08 billion Philippine pesos ($618.07 million) at an average rate of 5.760% for 2028 T-bonds and 6.649% for 2050 T-bonds

BTr awards 20 billion pesos for 2028 T-bonds and 15.08 billion pesos for 2050 T-bonds, versus 40 billion pesos programme