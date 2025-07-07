BML 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.17%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
CPHL 89.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.84%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 163.17 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.4%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
FFL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GCIL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.18%)
HUBC 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.53%)
LOTCHEM 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.67%)
MLCF 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
NBP 122.90 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.93%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.38%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.46%)
POWER 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 172.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PREMA 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SNGP 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
SSGC 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.47%)
TRG 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 13,605 Increased By 169.6 (1.26%)
BR30 39,695 Increased By 278 (0.71%)
KSE100 133,727 Increased By 1777.9 (1.35%)
KSE30 40,853 Increased By 464.8 (1.15%)
Markets

India’s stock benchmarks to open flat on caution ahead of US tariff deadline

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2025 08:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks are poised to open little changed on Monday, as caution prevailed among investors ahead of the upcoming U.S. tariff deadline.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,535 points as of 7:58 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near its previous close of 25,461.

Asian shares opened lower after U.S. officials flagged a delay in upcoming tariffs but offered no clarity or formal documentation, leaving investors uncertain about the scope of the change.

The U.S. is close to finalising trade agreements with several countries and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, President Donald Trump said on Sunday. The new rates are set to take effect from August 1.

Both the Nifty and Sensex fell 0.7% each last week.

“Investors have adopted a wait-and-watch approach and have turned cautious ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) remained net sellers of Indian stocks for the fifth straight session while domestic investors snapped a four-session buying streak on Friday.

Analysts say a favourable trade deal and strong June quarter earnings could lift indexes to record highs, while disappointments on either front could pressure markets.

Both the Nifty and Sensex remain about 3% below their all-time highs hit on September 27, 2024.

