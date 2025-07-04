AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks log weekly losses on caution over trade deal, Jane Street ban

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 04:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian benchmarks edged up on Friday, lifted by IT stocks after upbeat U.S. jobs data eased economic concerns and a late rebound in financials, but posted losses for the week as investors remained cautious ahead of a potential India-U.S. trade deal.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.22% to 25,461, and the BSE Sensex added 0.23% to 83,432.89.

Both benchmarks lost about 0.7% this week, after a sharp 15% rally between March and June pushed valuations above 10-year averages. Market participants are eyeing the outcome of trade talks, with President Donald Trump’s July 9 deadline for reciprocal tariffs fast approaching.

“There’s growing unease that the deal may not be as favourable as initially expected,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities. “Investors are trying to assess which Indian sectors might take a hit.”

Seven of the 13 major sectors declined this week. Small-cap and mid-cap indexes rose 0.3% and 0.5%, aided by steady domestic inflows, a stable monsoon outlook, and hopes of stronger June-quarter earnings on a low base.

Financials slipped 1.75% for the week, retreating from record highs.

Indian stocks down as profit booking in financials overshadows trade deal optimism

Valuation concerns and broad profit-booking also kept markets subdued this week, according to analysts.

On the day, shares of stock exchange BSE and brokers Nuvama Wealth, and Angel One dropped after the markets regulator barred Jane Street, one of the world’s largest quant trading firms, from India’s securities market citing manipulation through derivative positions.

“We’re already seeing pressure on broking firms and capital market-related stocks, likely due to the anticipated unwinding of positions,” Gorakshakar said, referring to the impact of the regulator’s action.

IT index rose 0.8% on the day aided by upbeat U.S. jobs data while financials rebounded after the four-session drop

Among individual stocks, Trent slumped 11.9% on the day to settle 9.4% for the week, on weak growth commentary. Trent was the top Nifty loser on both the daily and weekly basis.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks NSE

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks log weekly losses on caution over trade deal, Jane Street ban

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 1,100 points

Rupee lowers against US dollar

India plans $230 million drone incentive after Pakistan conflict, sources say

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

United Distributors Pakistan, International Brands mull legal action against CCP penalty

Payments from Power Division ‘part of routine business’, says SNGPL

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Read more stories