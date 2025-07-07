BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls on trade deal progress, tariff reprieve extension

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2025 08:29am

Gold prices dropped on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signalled progress on multiple trade agreements and announced extended tariff reprieves for several countries, dampening demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,314.21 per ounce by 0232 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.6% to $3,322.

The U.S. is close to finalising several trade agreements in the coming days and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, Trump said on Sunday, with the higher rates scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1.

Trump announced in April a 10% base tariff on most countries, with additional duties of up to 50%. He later postponed the effective date for all but 10% of those tariffs until July 9. The new date grants a three-week reprieve to most affected nations.

“This short-term reprieve (by the U.S.) is causing this intraday weakness in the gold price right now,” OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.

“What I foresee will be another round of so-called trophy price movement at around the $3,320 level, then we have the top side coming in at $3,360, short-term resistance.”

Concerns of tariff-driven inflation have led to expectations of slower rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Rate futures show traders no longer expect a Fed rate cut this month and are pricing in a total of just two quarter-point reductions by the year-end.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Last week, Trump signed into law a massive package of tax and spending cuts at the White House, which as per nonpartisan analysis will add more than $3 trillion to the country’s $36.2 trillion debt.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $36.81 per ounce, platinum shed 0.8% to $1,380.55 and palladium lost 1% at $1,123.31.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold falls on trade deal progress, tariff reprieve extension

Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha before Netanyahu heads to US

Karachi Liyari building collapse: death toll rises to 27

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ hikes August output more than expected

Trump calls Musk’s formation of new party “ridiculous” and criticizes his own NASA pick

Youm-e-Ashur observed with due solemnity

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

China hits back at EU with reciprocal ban on major medical equipment contracts

‘Emergency’ at Afghan border as migrant returns from Iran surge ahead of deadline

X suspends Reuters account in India after ‘legal demand’, government denies making request

Investors head into Trump tariff deadline benumbed and blase

Read more stories