India declare on 427-6 to set England 608 to win Edgbaston Test

BIRMINGHAM: India declared their second innings on 427-6 to put England in to bat in the final session of day four on Saturday, setting a daunting target of 608 to win the second Test at Edgbaston.

Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with another century (161) after his 269 in the first innings while KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja hit half-centuries.

India post 587 in first innings of second England Test

England’s bowlers had a frustrating and tiring day, with Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir the only ones to take two wickets each.