Dar satisfied with state of economy

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that inflation rate in the country has dropped while the country’s foreign reserves reached $14.5 billion.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is endeavouring to improve the country’s economy and Pakistan is now set to progress,” Ishaq Dar said while speaking to the media after performing ‘Ghusl’ ceremony at the shrine of great saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakash Saturday.

He said the country’s image has improved in the comity of nations and Pakistan has signed $2 billion investment agreement with Azerbaijan.

Country ready for ‘digital revolution’, says Dar

When asked about media reports regarding expected meeting between the three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, the PML-N senior leader termed it as mere a ‘speculation and somebody’s desire’ but there was no truth in it. He made it clear that Nawaz Sharif did not require meeting anybody.

Responding to another question regarding joining the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to the cabinet, Dar said the PPP had not yet shown any desire to join the federal cabinet. “PPP is an ally of the PML-N in the Center and will remain so and they would give more respect to them,” he said, adding: “The ruling alliance now enjoys a two-third majority in the National Assembly (NA).”

Talking about Indian aggression, Dar said Pakistan inflicted a humiliating defeat upon India on the night between May 9 and 10. “Pakistan downed six planes of the Indian Air Force,” he said, adding, “The hostile neighbour will never forget the lesson Pakistan taught it.” However, there are always challenges in such a situation. Regarding Israeli aggression against Iran, he said that Pakistan strongly condemned it. Iran has now realized that Pakistan is its true friend. In the Iranian parliament, gratitude was expressed to Pakistan for its support during the war with Israel, he added.

Talking about expansion of Data Darbar, he said hopefully the project would be completed before the next years ‘Ghusl’ ceremony of the Mazar. He added that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has already accorded approval to the expansion/ renovation work.

