Minimum Wage Board fixes workers’ monthly wages in Sindh

KARACHI: The Minimum Wages Board Sindh has proposed to increase minimum wage of un-skilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers.

According to a communique on Saturday, the minimum monthly wages of non-skilled workers has been fixed at Rs40,000 minimum monthly wage of semi-skilled 41280, minimum monthly wages of skilled workers Rs48910 and minimum monthly wages of highly skilled workers have been fixed at Rs50868.

Minimum monthly wage: KATI President rejects Sindh govt’s proposal

The aforementioned wages will come into effect from July 1, 2025. Minimum Wages Board Secretary Muhammad Naeem Mangi has asked the relevant stakeholders to submit their objections to the relevant department within 14 days.

All registered and unregistered industrial units within the Sindh province would be bound to pay minimum monthly wages.