BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British FM meets Syrian president in Damascus

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2025 08:20pm
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syria’s interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa (C) meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (3rd-L) in the Syrian capital Damascus on July 5, 2025. Photo: AFP
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syria’s interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa (C) meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (3rd-L) in the Syrian capital Damascus on July 5, 2025. Photo: AFP

DAMASCUS: The UK’s top diplomat David Lammy met Syria’s leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Saturday, the Syrian presidency said, in his first visit since longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in December.

Interim President Sharaa received Lammy alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to photos of the meeting released by the presidency.

The talks addressed “bilateral ties… and ways of strengthening cooperation, as well as regional and international developments”, Sharaa’s office said in a statement.

The Syrian foreign ministry issued a similar statement following a separate meeting between Lammy and Shaibani.

Syria has seen a flurry of diplomatic activity since Islamist-led forces ousted Assad in December after more than 13 years of grinding civil war.

IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009

In May, Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra met with an official British delegation, the defence ministry said at the time.

In April, the UK government announced it was lifting sanctions imposed on Syria’s interior and defence ministries under Assad.

It also said it was lifting sanctions against various media groups and intelligence agencies, as well as on some sectors of the economy including financial services and energy production.

A month earlier, it lifted sanctions on 24 entities including Syria’s central bank.

Syria’s new authorities have welcomed the moves, which came as they seek to rebuild the country and reboot its moribund economy, both ravaged by the conflict and crippling sanctions.

Syria David Lammy Ahmed al Sharaa

Comments

200 characters

British FM meets Syrian president in Damascus

10-year industrial policy finalised

CTD kills five terrorists, foils major attack in Taunsa Sharif

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

PML-N gets simple majority in National Assembly: Dar

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

66 killed, 127 injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan

Pakistan defeat India, clinch 7 medals in Asian Junior Squash Championship

In July 4 ceremony, Trump signs tax and spending bill into law

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Read more stories