World Print 2025-06-12

IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009

AFP Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 06:31am

WASHINGTON: An IMF team visited Syria for the first time since 2009 to take part in efforts to rebuild the economy after years of civil war and the fall of Bashar al-Assad, the lender said Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund’s trip to Damascus took place from June 1 to June 5, and its team sought to discuss authorities’ priorities and how to help achieve them.

Syria’s economy and the country are a wreck after 14 years of war under Assad, who was ousted in December.

“Syria faces enormous challenges following years of conflict that caused immense human suffering and reduced its economy to a fraction of its former size,” said Ron van Rooden, who led the visit.

Around six million people have fled the country while another seven million have been displaced internally, he noted.

“Output has plummeted, real incomes have fallen sharply, and poverty rates are high,” he said, adding that state institutions have also been weakened with much infrastructure destroyed.

“There is great urgency to address these challenges and achieve a sustainable economic recovery,” van Rooden said in a statement at the end of the mission.

Much of Syria’s infrastructure has been destroyed by the war, which began with a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Longtime strongman Assad was ousted in a lightning offensive by rebels in December, and Syria’s new government has sought to rebuild diplomatic ties, including with international financial institutions.

Last month, the IMF said it had held useful discussions with Syria’s economic team.

