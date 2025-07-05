CTD kills five terrorists, foils major attack in Taunsa Sharif

In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday killed five suspected terrorists in Taunsa Sharif during an intelligence-based operation, foiling what officials described as a “major terror attack.”

According to a CTD press release, the operation was launched near the Tri-Border Village after credible intelligence reports indicated the presence of heavily armed militants in the area.

The CTD said its team came under fire while attempting to apprehend the suspects, prompting a retaliatory exchange that lasted several hours.

Five terrorists were killed in the shootout, while at least five others managed to flee after sustaining injuries and are believed to have taken shelter in nearby forested areas, the statement said.

The department said swift and professional action by its teams had prevented a potentially catastrophic incident.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the CTD and Punjab Police for the successful operation, saying the action had eliminated militants linked to “Fitna-e-Hindustan.”

“Once again, Punjab Police and CTD have sent five terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan to hell through a successful operation,” Naqvi said in a statement, commending the professionalism and courage of the security forces.

“Our security forces will not allow any safe haven for the enemies of peace,” he added, reaffirming the government’s resolve to pursue extremist elements wherever they may be hiding.

Naqvi said the Punjab Police and CTD had consistently foiled the plans of extremist groups and proven their ability to take decisive action against terror threats.