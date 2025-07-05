AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-05

10-year industrial policy finalised

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The government while accepting the longstanding demand of the industrial and business community has finalised 10-year long-term industrial policy after months of detailed discussions.

The prime minister of Pakistan has tasked the Ministry of Industries and Production to discuss and review the current industrial policy, keeping in view that the share of industrial sector in GDP in 1996 was 26 percent which in 2025 has reduced to 18 percent.

The Ministry of Industries and Production, following the prime minister’s directives constituted eight different high-powered sub-committees to look into the matters of reshaping the industrial sector of the country, here on Friday presented the recommendations for the revival of industrial sector to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan during a high-level meeting.

Long-term industrial policy on the anvil

As per the policy recommendations of prime minister’s constituted committees, the policy will remain valid for 10 years and the government along with other stakeholders after every 18 months will review the progress.

The government will ensure improved credit to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and distressed segment.

Special amendments in various laws will be made to create business-friendly environment and ensure the investors security as well as promoting localisation. The sick industrial units will be restored and banks will be encouraged to provide them loans.

During the meeting, the committee members finalised the recommendations of eight specialised sub-committees. These proposals were reviewed in detail, marking the beginning of the implementation phase for the country’s new industrial policy.

Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted that the contribution of the industrial sector to GDP has declined from 26 percent in 1996 to 18 percent in 2025, stressing the urgent need to revive the sector. He emphasised the importance of boosting exports and developing import substitutes to stabilise the economy.

To address the challenges facing the industrial sector, eight sub-committees were constituted. Among their key proposals: The State Bank of Pakistan will issue guidelines for the revival of sick industries and resolution of debts.

Amendments have been proposed to the Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018. Banks have been advised to use data forecasting tools to detect early signs of industrial sickness. Industrial unit classification has been determined in consultation with the Pakistan Banking Association.

To incentivise manufacturing, a reduction in corporate tax from 29 percent to 26 percent over three years has been recommended.

Amendments to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Act, the Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Income Tax Ordinance have also been proposed.

To ensure swift execution, SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan has formed 10 new implementation sub-committees and instructed them to show tangible results within a week.

He stated that the new industrial policy is comprehensive and has the potential to usher in an industrial revolution in Pakistan.

Commending the committees for their exceptional performance in a short span, Khan added that the finalised recommendations have been presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who appreciated the effort.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy gdp SBP FBR SMEs business community Industrial Sector corporate tax industrial policy Ministry of Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan SAPM on Industries and Production

Comments

200 characters

10-year industrial policy finalised

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories