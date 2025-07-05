Building collapse in Karachi: NA Speaker expresses sorrow over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed deep sorrow and regret over residential building collapse in Karachi. The speaker expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased. He said that he shares the grief of the bereaved families and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured. The speaker directed the rescue teams to complete relief operations immediately. He said that the injured should be provided with the best medical facilities.

