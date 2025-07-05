BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
Pakistan

SCF launches Women’s Green Skills Initiative

Recorder Report Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 07:04am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) has launched a groundbreaking initiative to promote women’s economic empowerment through green skills training in three climate-vulnerable districts—Thatta, Matiari, and Sanghar—as part of a broader strategy to tackle the escalating impacts of climate-induced poverty.

This initiative builds on SCF’s commitment to gender-responsive climate adaptation and economic justice. Supported by the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) under Round 2 of the Asia Gender Equality Fund, the program aims to benefit 3,500 women in cotton-producing and climate-affected areas of Sindh.

Over the next two years, 1,800 women will receive training in green skills and off-season livelihood diversification. To address immediate economic vulnerabilities, 350 of the most affected women will also receive seed support—including materials, tools, and tailored business development assistance—to establish small-scale enterprises linked to market opportunities.

“Climate change continues to disproportionately affect women in rural areas, particularly those relying on seasonal work like cotton picking,” said Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF. “This initiative equips women with practical, climate-resilient skills such as sustainable farming, eco-product manufacturing, food preservation, and micro-entrepreneurship, enabling income stability throughout the year.”

Hira Arain, Manager for Economic Empowerment at SCF, noted: “In earlier program phases, SCF trained 1,025 women, resulting in a 30% rise in off-season income. Another 100 women received seed capital to launch successful businesses.” She added that SCF has also integrated literacy education into its approach. 209 women recently completed six-month literacy classes, boosting their confidence, communication, and business management skills.

SCF urges government, corporate, and financial stakeholders to streamline access to micro-loans and economic services to help women scale these climate-resilient livelihoods.

