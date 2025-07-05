AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-05

‘Dream of toppling KP govt will never come true’

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Mohammad Ali Saif has said that the dream of toppling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will never be realised.

He emphasised that a genuinely representative government, established on the basis of Form-45, is in place in KP. It is not a fabricated government formed through Form-47 that can be easily dismantled.

Dr Saif asserted that under the leadership of the chief minister, all members of the assembly are united and have full confidence in him.

Every MPA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands as a soldier of Imran Khan, and Ali Amin Gandapur enjoys the complete trust of Imran Khan.

He highlighted that the public has repeatedly rejected opposition parties in the past three general elections. Now, these parties are attempting to fulfill their ambitions through conspiracies rather than through public support.

He further stated that apart from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), all other political parties in KP have been politically wiped out.

Dr Saif said that those involved in conspiracies are living in a delusion. Even if the opposition has secured a few seats as spoils, their aspirations will remain unfulfilled. The conspirators will face disappointment, as there is no possibility of the government being overthrown. All members are united under the chief minister’s leadership.

He advised opposition parties to refrain from indulging in grand illusions, as such dreams will only result in disappointment. KP remains a stronghold of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and the public has shown unwavering trust in Imran Khan. This trust will not be compromised under any circumstances.

Dr Saif concluded that the opposition parties will continue to occupy the opposition benches, and their dream of forming a government will never be realised.

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur KP CM Dr Mohammad Ali Saif

