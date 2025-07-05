AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-05

Pakistan-US relationship: Naqvi terms luncheon for COAS a ‘new chapter’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: As the United States celebrated its 249th Independence Day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday seized the moment to lavish praise on President Donald Trump, describing his recent luncheon for Field Marshal Asim Munir as a “new chapter” in the Pakistan-US relationship.

In a special message to acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, Naqvi hailed Trump’s efforts to boost cooperation amid escalating regional tensions particularly during the recent four-day flare-up between Pakistan and India.

He insisted that such gestures from Trump are not mere formalities but critical steps toward building a “foundation of trust and mutual respect” between the two nations.

Extending heartfelt congratulations to the American people and officials, Naqvi called July 4th “a powerful reminder of sacrifice, freedom, and democratic values,” underscoring Pakistan’s solidarity with the US in celebrating “the spirit of liberty and human dignity.”

Turning his attention to the American public, Ambassador Baker, and the global diplomatic community, Naqvi praised their “commitment to justice and peace,” framing Independence Day as a symbol of “courage, unity, and the will to uphold democracy worldwide.”

Closing on an optimistic note, Naqvi expressed hope for “continued friendship and mutual understanding” between Pakistan and the United States – a message underscored by his special nod to Trump’s “lasting impact on global peace and progress.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

COAS Pakistan US relationship Mohsin Naqvi Field Marshal Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan-US relationship: Naqvi terms luncheon for COAS a ‘new chapter’

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories