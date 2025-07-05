Pakistan-US relationship: Naqvi terms luncheon for COAS a ‘new chapter’

ISLAMABAD: As the United States celebrated its 249th Independence Day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday seized the moment to lavish praise on President Donald Trump, describing his recent luncheon for Field Marshal Asim Munir as a “new chapter” in the Pakistan-US relationship.

In a special message to acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, Naqvi hailed Trump’s efforts to boost cooperation amid escalating regional tensions particularly during the recent four-day flare-up between Pakistan and India.

He insisted that such gestures from Trump are not mere formalities but critical steps toward building a “foundation of trust and mutual respect” between the two nations.

Extending heartfelt congratulations to the American people and officials, Naqvi called July 4th “a powerful reminder of sacrifice, freedom, and democratic values,” underscoring Pakistan’s solidarity with the US in celebrating “the spirit of liberty and human dignity.”

Turning his attention to the American public, Ambassador Baker, and the global diplomatic community, Naqvi praised their “commitment to justice and peace,” framing Independence Day as a symbol of “courage, unity, and the will to uphold democracy worldwide.”

Closing on an optimistic note, Naqvi expressed hope for “continued friendship and mutual understanding” between Pakistan and the United States – a message underscored by his special nod to Trump’s “lasting impact on global peace and progress.”

