Sri Lankan shares close higher on broad-based gains

  • CSE All-Share index rose about 0.3% to 18,148.34, and ended the week 1.5% higher
Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 05:24pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, lifted by gains across multiple sectors.

The CSE All-Share index rose about 0.3% to 18,148.34, and ended the week 1.5% higher.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings and LOLC Finance were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index.

Trading volume declined to 156.1 million shares from 198.2 million in the previous session.

Utilities, communication services stocks drag Sri Lankan shares

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.76 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($22.5 million), compared with 5.47 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market of stocks worth 1.16 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers of shares worth 5.62 billion rupees, data showed.

