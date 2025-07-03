AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Utilities, communication services stocks drag Sri Lankan shares

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.23% lower at 18,100.92 points
Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 05:05pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares slipped on Thursday as losses in utilities and communication services stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.23% lower at 18,100.92 points.

Colombo Dockyard and UB Finance were top percentage losers on the CSE All-Share index, down 18.1% and 16.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index dipped to 198.2 million shares from 247.7 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher on broad-based gains

The equity market’s turnover slumped to 5.65 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $19 million) from 7.81 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 228.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.47 billion rupees, the data showed.

