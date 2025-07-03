Utilities, communication services stocks drag Sri Lankan shares

Sri Lankan shares slipped on Thursday as losses in utilities and communication services stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.23% lower at 18,100.92 points.

Colombo Dockyard and UB Finance were top percentage losers on the CSE All-Share index, down 18.1% and 16.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index dipped to 198.2 million shares from 247.7 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover slumped to 5.65 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $19 million) from 7.81 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 228.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.47 billion rupees, the data showed.