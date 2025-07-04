India’s Tata Steel gets 19-billion-rupee demand notice over Odisha mineral sales shortfall

India’s Tata Steel on Friday said the eastern state of Odisha has issued a demand notice for 19.03 billion rupees ($222.87 million), citing a shortfall in mineral dispatch from the company’s Sukinda Chromite Block during the 2023–24 production year.

The Tata group company said it disputes the claim and believes the state’s demands “lack justification and substantive basis”.