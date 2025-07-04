AIRLINK 154.74 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.25%)
'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies at 67

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 11:36am
LOS ANGELES: Michael Madsen, an actor who appeared in dozens of films including “Reservoir Dogs” and “Thelma & Louise,” has died at age 67, his representatives said on Thursday.

Madsen died of cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, his manager, Ron Smith, said.

Born in Chicago, Madsen began acting in the early 1980s in projects that included the TV show “St. Elsewhere” and the movie “The Natural” on his way to racking up more than 300 on-screen credits.

He played Mr. Blonde in 1992 film “Reservoir Dogs” and appeared in several other movies from director Quentin Tarantino including “Kill Bill,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film,” said a statement from Smith along with fellow manager Susan Ferris and publicist Liz Rodriguez.

He also was preparing to release a book called “Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems,” which is currently being edited, they said.

