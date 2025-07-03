Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is set to be the very first Indian national slated to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026, announced the The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

Padukone responded to the single honour with a single word, “Gratitude”, as posted on Instagram stories on Thursday.

The Los Angeles landmark consists of 2,813 terrazzo-and-brass stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood streets.

Final choices are made based on an individual’s lasting impact in one or more of five fields: motion pictures, television, live performance, music and sports entertainment. The 2026 class was revealed during a live event hosted by Walk of Fame.

Alongside Padukone, the upcoming group of honourees includes Demi Moore, Emily Blunt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Molly Ringwald and Noah Wyle. Shaquille O’Neal will be recognised for his achievements in sports and broadcasting.

Beyond the realm of acting, Padukone is well known on the luxury brand circuit.

In 2022, she became the very first Indian House Ambassador for French luxury house Louis Vuitton. She also represents luxury jeweler Cartier and has been featured twice on the cover of Time magazine and named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

She catapulted to fame with the film, ‘Om Shanti Om’ across Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 and is married to fellow actor Ranvir Singh.