AIRLINK 154.74 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.25%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FLYNG 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.78%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.85%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.81%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
OGDC 228.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.42%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.62%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 101.56 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.77%)
SSGC 44.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (6.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
YOUW 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.11%)
BR100 13,329 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.07%)
BR30 39,400 Increased By 92 (0.23%)
KSE100 131,176 Increased By 489.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 40,112 Increased By 166.1 (0.42%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan set for fifth week of gains ahead of US tariff deadline

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 10:32am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan strengthened against the US dollar on Friday, and was heading towards the fifth week of gains ahead of a closely-watched US tariff deadline.

Markets’ attention has largely turned to US President Donald Trump’s July 9 deadline when the 90-day pause on his April 2 tariffs ends, keeping investors on tenterhooks about what happens to levies on goods for countries yet to secure trade deals with Washington.

The yuan was 0.1% higher at 7.1652 to the dollar by 0312 GMT. Its offshore counterpart traded at 7.1646 yuan per dollar, also up about 0.1%.

The yuan is now set to register a fifth straight week of gains, the longest winning streak since the start of early April when it recovered from a slide induced by Trump’s tariff shock.

“It remains to be seen what will happen on 8-9 July,” analysts at Barclays said in a note. Central banks in the region are likely to take a more cautious tone, with a “greater willingness to wait and see”, they said.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1535 per dollar, 153 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate and near the strongest since November last year.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day. Based on Friday’s official guidance, the yuan is allowed to drop as far as 7.2966.

Investors generally expect the USD/CNY will now likely hover around current levels, though some are concerned about potential downside risks for the dollar as it continues to weaken, analysts at Bank of America wrote in a note.

The Hong Kong dollar also strengthened to move off the weak side of the trading band after the city’s de facto central bank intervened twice on Friday and sold a total of $3.78 billion against the local currency to defend the peg.

Yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan set for fifth week of gains ahead of US tariff deadline

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Govt pushes for cashless economy

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

5 injured after building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Read more stories