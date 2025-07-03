Yuan near 8-month high

SHANGHAI: The yuan held steady against the US dollar on Wednesday, trading near an eight-month high hit in the previous session, underpinned by weakness in the greenback and hopes for an easing of US-China trade tensions.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1652 per dollar and was last trading at 7.1658 as of 0250 GMT, 8 pips lower than the previous late session close, and 0.16% weaker than the midpoint.

“We expect the Chinese yuan to continue its gradual appreciation against the US dollar, potentially reaching 7.1 by year-end and 7.00 by mid-2026, assuming the tariff truce holds and the dollar continues to weaken,” analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Office said in a note.

“The main risk to our outlook is a breakdown in trade negotiations,” they said, adding that broad dollar weakness should help limit down in the yuan.